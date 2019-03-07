Week-long party at The Irish House begins on March 9

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raise your glass and gear up for a legendary experience by joining the awesome week-long party at The Irish House. The restaurant is celebrating St. Patrick’s Week from March 9-17, which means you can turn your buzzed evenings into blurred nights with loads of booze, food, crazy drinking games, and a mad pub vibe each day of the week. So dress your best, don your St. Paddy’s hat and brace yourself for a kickass high-spirited week. Head to the bar and grab a mug of chilled Green Beer or you may go in for some brilliant and irresistible beer bucket deals.

To satiate your food cravings, dig into an exclusively-curated Irish food menu with dishes such as Cheesy Boxty, Beer Braised Spicy Pork Tacos, Crispy Potato Skins, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Sausages, Irish Colcannon, Bangers, and Mash, Irish Lamb Stew, Apple Tart with Ice Cream etc.

You may also participate in the Man Vs Burger Challenge, an immensely popular Irish House Challenge to test your appetite. Interestingly, the burger is on the house if you finish it in 30 minutes; and if you do so you also get free beers and fun goodies.

On the St. Patrick’s Day i.e Sunday, March 17, The Irish House will have all-day happy hours on all Irish drinks, besides other activities. So, gather your squad and gear up to battle it out at Chugathon, Cup Stack and Flip the Coin for amazing beer vouchers or try beating the bartender at High Card, Dice Roll, Coin Toss and more to win free green shots on this iconic Irish Day! You may also try your luck at “Luck of the Irish” and you might just win a month’s supply of beer, or some other goodies. All this amid some super popular bands playing the best of pop rock!

What: The Irish House St.

Patrick’s Week

When: March 9-17, 12 noon to 1:00 am

Where: Nehru Place & Noida