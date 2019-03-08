Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal booked on rape charges

Mohinder Goyal, AAP legislator from Rithala, was booked on charges of rape, issuing threats and outraging the modesty of a woman in Prashant Vihar Police Station.

Published: 08th March 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator has been booked for raping a woman who approached him seeking help in connection with a pension-related matter, a police officer said on Thursday.

Mohinder Goyal, AAP legislator from Rithala, was booked on charges of rape, issuing threats and outraging the modesty of a woman in Prashant Vihar Police Station after the woman, 40, on February 28 lodged a complaint against him.

"The investigation is in preliminary stages as of now and being conducted by the Crime Against Women Cell. We have booked Mohinder Goyal and will call him soon for interrogation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S.D. Mishra told IANS.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Goyal first time raped her in December last year when she had gone to meet him with the pension issue.

"She was again raped at Goyal's office around a month later. Goyal also made her obscene video clips and threatened to make it viral if she did not comply with his orders," a police officer associated with the probe said.

