Centre moots panel to legalise Delhi’s unauthorised colonies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved a proposal to constitute a committee which will look into ownership rights to people residing in 1,797 unauthorised colonies across the national capital. The committee to be headed by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will look into the feasibility of the proposal and submit a report within three months.

The decision set the capital’s political circles abuzz with the consensus being that it could even up the contest for the BJP in seven parliamentary seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quick to react on the development, with National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking to Twitter in Hindi, saying, “Modi made this promise in 2014 elections, what were you doing for the last five years? For the last 20 years, BJP and Congress have been fooling the people residing in unauthorized colonies. After elections are over they forget about it.”

“Cabinet approves a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi,” the government said in a statement. According to sources the panel will recommend the roles and responsibilities of all agencies concerned. The biggest land owning agency in Delhi is the Delhi Development Authority and the Union housing and urban affairs ministry’s additional secretary, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev and commissioners of all three municipal corporations, will be part of the 10-member committee.