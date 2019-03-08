Closed site of Badarpur thermal plant to become green lungs for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites will get to experience wildlife safari soon, with Union Minister Hardeep

Singh Puri on Thursday saying a city forest or eco-park will be developed at the closed site of Badarpur Thermal Power Station at a cost of Rs 343 crore. Puri said the city forest will be provided with unique herbivore and carnivore safari.

The Union minister said the ecological project will be spread across 884 at the closed site of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Badarpur.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the NTPC power plant is closed since October 15, 2018. “The city forest or co park will be developed in 24 months,” Puri said.“The @LtGovDelhi also gave his go-ahead for turning the 884-acre ash dyke of the now-closed Badarpur thermal plant to be developed into an eco-park at a cost of Rs 343 Cr. Delhiites will be able to experience animal safaris in this unique & sprawling city forest (sic),” Puri tweeted.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor said the NTPC will develop an eco-park on its area, which will be handed over to an appropriate agency in consultation with the ministry after development.

Besides, the government will develop ‘Bharat Vandana Park’ in Dwarka Sector 20 based on the mini-India concept, which will have cuisines from different states, an aquarium and recreation zones. Kapoor said the tentative cost of ‘Bharat Vandana Park’ is Rs 446 crore and the project will be executed in 24 months.

The Bharat Vandana Park and City Forest project will add 1084 acres of additional greens in Delhi, in addition to giving it 2 remarkable recreational and tourism destinations. “I also announced the development on Bharat Vandana park in Dwarka Sector 20,” Puri tweeted.

