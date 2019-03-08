DCW to come out with women’s manifesto for parties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday announced that the DCW will create a manifesto, dealing with the women-related issues, for political parties to adopt.“I have realised that women issues are not electoral issues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The DCW will create a women’s manifesto to raise the ground issues. I will meet leaders of all political parties so that they adopt it,” Maliwal told the media at an event, where she briefed reporters about the Commission’s 13-day Mahila Suraksha Padyatra that will end on March 8, the International Women’s Day.

During the padyatra, Maliwal announced the launch of a “Transgenders’ Cell” in the Commission to reach out to the minority community, after its members narrated their tales of exploitation and discrimination in the society.She claimed that through this cell, the Commission was able to interact with lakhs of women and girls and visit several interior areas.

“We have also raised the issues of shortage of 63,000 police forces in the national capital, the lack of police accountability and the shortage of fast track courts – which are making convictions in cases of sexual assault difficult to achieve,” she said.

During the 13-day march, the Commission came across issues such as sale of illicit liquor and drugs and criminal activities including gambling in public places, “rampant” domestic violence against women and “growing” sexual violence among others.

The Commission also spoke about ending taboos on menstruation and issued notices to companies for selling sanitary pads without passing on the GST exemption benefit to women and girls.

On one of the days, Maliwal was joined by acid attack survivors who narrated their struggles with the community. “The Commission has given a job to 9 acid attack survivors in the past three years,” said the chairperson.

The DCW also issued a notice to a divisional commissioner, seeking an immediate report on non-action of its recommendations regarding a complete ban on sale of acid.