Home Cities Delhi

From exploring the skies to nurturing young minds

After receiving a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) from USA in 1993, Debjani Mukherjee returned to India and worked for a while with a commercial airline.

Published: 08th March 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Debjani Mukherjee

By Express News Service

After receiving a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) from USA in 1993, Debjani Mukherjee returned to India and worked for a while with a commercial airline. When she decided to quit flying she looked for a profession that was equally inspiring and full of joy. Thus, teaching happened!
“As teachers, we have a huge responsibility to transform the lives of students,” she says, adding, “it is actually the most important job anyone can hold. Teachers are a part of the students’ development at all stages and they are one of the most influential people in the students’ life.”

How much difference do you find in students and teachers now from the time when you were a student?
I feel that while growing up, we had a culture of absolute devotion and respect towards our teachers. The “Guru – Shishya” relationship, the basis of the traditional Indian education system, was the pillar of the teaching profession.

However, that could have also been hindering in terms of students not feeling comfortable enough to questions thoughts and ideas and simply following what was told to them.
In today’s learning environment, we encourage our students to exercise their ability to question and discuss on an equal platform within the classroom.

Teaching profession has also undergone an overhaul where progressive schools now focus tremendously on the continuous learning and upgradation of skills for the teachers with regular training and workshops. This is important as professionals we need to update our skills and teaching is no different.

How happy/contented are you now vis-a-vis your earlier profession?
The best thing I find is being greeted every morning by my students with the warmest of smiles and the unconditional love and affection that I receive on an ongoing basis from them.Aside from this, witnessing how each child develops every single day and blossoms before leaving at the end of the academic year and being a part of the great effort that nurtures them and enhances their skills and abilities before they move on is a source of immense satisfaction and joy every day, month and year.I find this profession very fulfilling because not only do I educate, I also learn every day from my students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debjani Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp