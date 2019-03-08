From exploring the skies to nurturing young minds

By Express News Service

After receiving a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) from USA in 1993, Debjani Mukherjee returned to India and worked for a while with a commercial airline. When she decided to quit flying she looked for a profession that was equally inspiring and full of joy. Thus, teaching happened!

“As teachers, we have a huge responsibility to transform the lives of students,” she says, adding, “it is actually the most important job anyone can hold. Teachers are a part of the students’ development at all stages and they are one of the most influential people in the students’ life.”

How much difference do you find in students and teachers now from the time when you were a student?

I feel that while growing up, we had a culture of absolute devotion and respect towards our teachers. The “Guru – Shishya” relationship, the basis of the traditional Indian education system, was the pillar of the teaching profession.

However, that could have also been hindering in terms of students not feeling comfortable enough to questions thoughts and ideas and simply following what was told to them.

In today’s learning environment, we encourage our students to exercise their ability to question and discuss on an equal platform within the classroom.

Teaching profession has also undergone an overhaul where progressive schools now focus tremendously on the continuous learning and upgradation of skills for the teachers with regular training and workshops. This is important as professionals we need to update our skills and teaching is no different.

How happy/contented are you now vis-a-vis your earlier profession?

The best thing I find is being greeted every morning by my students with the warmest of smiles and the unconditional love and affection that I receive on an ongoing basis from them.Aside from this, witnessing how each child develops every single day and blossoms before leaving at the end of the academic year and being a part of the great effort that nurtures them and enhances their skills and abilities before they move on is a source of immense satisfaction and joy every day, month and year.I find this profession very fulfilling because not only do I educate, I also learn every day from my students.