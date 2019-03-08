Home Cities Delhi

Over 35 per cent manual scavengers still await government’s help

These figures include those identified in a survey conducted in 2013 and one that is currently ongoing.

Published: 08th March 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the over 45,000 people identified by states as manual scavengers by the government, over 37 per cent have still not received the one-time cash assistance they are entitled to under the government’s rehabilitation scheme, which it kicked on in June 2018.

These figures include those identified in a survey conducted in 2013 and one that is currently ongoing. In 2013, 13,770 manual scavengers were identified by states. Under the Centre’s rehabilitation plan, manual scavengers are to be given cash assistance of Rs 40,000 in order for them to be able to give up the unsanitary, dangerous and antiquated practice.  

“So far, over 30,000 people have been identified by the states in the 2018 survey. Of these, the cash assistance has been handed out in around 16,000 cases. The total number of scavengers who were given assistance in 2013 and the ongoing survey combined would be around 28,000,” said a Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment official.

In the ongoing survey, till October, over 20,000 people were identified, according to figures available with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, the agency which is conducting the survey. Of these, 8,000 have received the assistance.

Manhar Valjibhai Zala, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) chairperson, said the commission has held review meetings with the state governments of Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Goa, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Meghalaya to assess the ground realities of this practice.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manual scavenging Manual scavengers Scavengers' death Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp