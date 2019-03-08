Home Cities Delhi

Producer moves HC over tag of #MeToo for film

The plea was filed by producer Sajid Iqbal Qureshi who has sought the setting aside of the November 12, 2018 order of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Published: 08th March 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday the plea of the producer of the Bollywood movie “#MeToo” challenging the censor board order asking him to change the movie name. Justice Vibhu Bakhru will hear the plea.

The CBFC, in its order, had directed modification of the title of the movie “#Me Too” and also ordered that the public exhibition of the film be restricted to adults.            

 

