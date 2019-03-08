Railways extends facilities for sahayaks at stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coolies at railway station can now use light trolleys and hand barrows belonging to the Railways for carrying passenger luggage. Also, the government is planning on building pathways at all major stations for the smooth movement of trolleys. These announcements were made by the Railway Board in a statement on Thursday.

At present, coolies, or ‘Sahayaks’ as they are now referred to, were not allowed to use trolleys.The board has also decided that separate resting quarters will also be provided at all stations with 50 or more sahayaks and these rooms will have a TV, RO water and beds. Presently, sahayaks can utilise the waiting halls and canteens provided at stations for passengers.

“With the advent of lifts and escalators on railway stations along with increased usage of luggage trolleys, the role of license porters has undergone a change. In view of persistent demands from license porters, and to make their working more comfortable, it was decided to provide them some facilities,” said a railway board statement.

There are approximately 20,000 sahayaks working in stations across the country. Besides, the railways has decided to give them two sets of privilege ticket orders (PTOs) for themselves and their spouses every year, in place of one set provided until now.

“Presently, the validity of the complimentary pass issued to Sahayaks is two months. It has been decided to extend the validity to five months at par with railway staff,” it said.

Better support

The Railways Board has also decided to extend the facility of free education to children of sahayaks in schools run by Railways, Railwaymen's organisation and Mahila Samitis at any station in the division where they work, according to Thursday’s statement.