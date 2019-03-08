Home Cities Delhi

Railways extends facilities for sahayaks at stations

The government is planning on building pathways at all major stations for the smooth movement of trolleys.

Published: 08th March 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

There are approximately 20,000 sahayaks working across stations in India | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coolies at railway station can now use light trolleys and hand barrows belonging to the Railways for carrying passenger luggage. Also, the government is planning on building pathways at all major stations for the smooth movement of trolleys. These announcements were made by the Railway Board in a statement on Thursday.

At present, coolies, or ‘Sahayaks’ as they are now referred to, were not allowed to use trolleys.The board has also decided that separate resting quarters will also be provided at all stations with 50 or more sahayaks and these rooms will have a TV, RO water and beds. Presently, sahayaks can utilise the waiting halls and canteens provided at stations for passengers.  

“With the advent of lifts and escalators on railway stations along with increased usage of luggage trolleys, the role of license porters has undergone a change. In view of persistent demands from license porters, and to make their working more comfortable, it was decided to provide them some facilities,” said a railway board statement.  

There are approximately 20,000 sahayaks working in stations across the country. Besides, the railways has decided to give them two sets of privilege ticket orders (PTOs) for themselves and their spouses every year, in place of one set provided until now.  

“Presently, the validity of the complimentary pass issued to Sahayaks is two months. It has been decided to extend the validity to five months at par with railway staff,” it said.

Better support

The Railways Board has also decided to extend the facility of free education to children of sahayaks in schools run by Railways, Railwaymen's organisation and Mahila Samitis at any station in the division where they work, according to Thursday’s statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway coolies Indian railway station Luggage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp