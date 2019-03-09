A documentary to capture a brave journey on the high seas

By Express News Service

On MAY 21, 2018, six brave women of the Indian Naval Services completed a gruelling 254-day voyage of circumnavigating the globe, which included touching five countries, crossing the equator twice, sailing across four continents and three oceans, and completing more than 21,600 nautical miles. The project Navika Sagar Parikrama became the first-ever Indian expedition steered by women sailors, and went on to break many stereotypes.

With its Women’s Day campaign #GirlsWhoSailed, National Geographic showcased this historic journey through the documentary Tarini.

We chatted with Lieutenant Payal Gupta and Lieutenant Commander Pratibha Jamwal about their adventure.

Tell us more about more about the documentary.

Lt PG: Tarini is a film on our awe-inspiring journey, the hardships we faced, and how we prepared to achieve this feat. It is indeed special, as it will help us show that women are capable of doing, which society thinks they can’t.

What is the idea behind the initiative?

Lt PG: There are lots of hurdles that a woman faces on her way to achieve dreams, especially something, which today’s mindsets don’t expect from you. The aim of the activation is to empower all women, to break through the shackles of society, and go after what they want, and thereby exploring their capabilities.

How does it feel now that it is out?

Lt PG: It feels great, to share our story with millions, who are waiting for that ounce of inspiration to do something extraordinary. This documentary is going to be an excellent representation of our entire journey. We are hopeful that the film will run a wave of inspiration amongst women.

What was your family’s reaction?

Lt PG: Our families have never stopped us from doing anything. They have been our biggest strength throughout, from the idea of an all-women crew to circumnavigate the world to making it a reality.

Do you think it will break

stereotypes, and encourage more women?

Lt PG: The documentary will not only break stereotypes revolving around women, but also encourage them to believe that nothing is impossible for them to achieve. The most important lesson I learnt during the voyage was that I was capable of doing things I did not know I could do.

What challenges did you face on the journey?

LCdr PJ: Everyday brought a new challenge. In the initial phase of circumnavigation, we ran out of water, because of which we had to harvest rain water.Weather was always a challenge for us. We faced lots of technical difficulties too.

What was the feeling when you returned?

LCdr PJ: It was an amalgamation of a lot of emotion — on one hand, we were happy that we have successfully completed the mission, and were back home with family and friends. On the other hand, there was a sinking feeling that a great journey that we undertook was over.