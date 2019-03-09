Ancient plants for modern decor

Mayukhini Pande By

Who would have thought that the humble mosses which often grow unnoticed in our backyards would become such a piece-de-resistance of home decor? Moss walls, moss terrariums and even moss graffiti are capturing urban imagination, thanks to their low maintenance and design-friendliness.

A PERCEPTION U-TURN

Mosses belong to the earliest category of plants. They are not typically plant-like — they do not have developed roots. Instead, they absorb moisture and nutrients from the air. This makes them capable of growing on any surface, even without soil. Architects around the world use moss to cover building facades and thus creating a sense of primitive, unorchestrated nature in the middle of cities.

BIOPHILIC DESIGN

This movement is inspired by the idea of ‘Biophilic Design’ — a theory that states that humans evolved in nature, hence long for closeness to it, and mimicking nature in buildings has a therapeutic effect on them. Mosses, with their raw feel, are considered effective for this.

MAINTENANCE

Moss walls are also gaining popularity because they are relatively low maintenance. Even if they dry out, they come back to life when it rains. However, not many people are comfortable living with a dry look in dry season. In order to keep them green, mosses need to be misted regularly. .

MAINTENANCE-FREE ALTERNATIVES

In response to this need, the plantscaping industry found a solution in natural preservation technologies. Mosses are now available in ‘stabilised’ forms, where their sap is replaced with a natural humidifier. Stabilised mosses need no water, no sunlight, and do not grow any further. These can thrive maintenance-free in any indoor environment with ambient humidity above 40%, which is the case with air-conditioned buildings.

