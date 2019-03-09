Home Cities Delhi

Cabinet approves Rs 364 crore project to ease traffic on Delhi's Outer Ring Road

The flyover will begin in Munirka and extend beyond the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs 364 crore for a project related to the improvement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road from IIT-Delhi to National Highway 8, and construction of a flyover and an underpass.

The flyover will begin in Munirka and extend beyond the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan. The underpass on BJ Marg and Inner Ring Road will allow motorists to take a right turn on the Ring Road.

The implementing agency, the Public Works Department, had got the in-principle approval from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2013. The revised cost of the project has now shot up from Rs 313.67 crore to Rs 364.87 crore.

Once complete, the flyover will help in easing traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road and will improve east-west connectivity to the IGI Airport, Dwarka, Gurgaon and NH 8.

The underpass at BJ Marg under the Ring Road, with its facility for a right turn to enter the Inner Ring Road, will give access to the underutilised BJ Marg and ease traffic on the RTR Marg, which is now choked due to it being the South-North connectivity corridor.

According to the government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has agreed to construct a portion of the underpass coming directly below the viaduct of the Phase III Metro line on Ring Road.

The Cabinet also approved the budget for a project for construction of the integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic in South Delhi to provide “world-class” infrastructure comparable to any technical education institute. The college, fully funded by the Delhi government, has around 2,880 students. The estimated cost is Rs 526.66 crore.

The Expenditure Finance Committee, which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, approved the construction of a sports hostel for schoolboys and girls in Pitampura at an estimated cost of Rs 77.62 crore. The work is expected to be completed in a year.

The projects

  • I364 crore for project to improve traffic on Outer Ring Road.

  • I526.66 crore for campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic.

  • I77.62 crore for sports hostel.

