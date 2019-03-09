Home Cities Delhi

Dogs too have personality traits & moods

Not only humans, but their canine friends too have moods and personality traits that shape how they react in certain situations, says a new study.

The study revealed that, like human beings, the personalities  of dogs are also likely to change with time.
Dogs’ personalities can also predict many important life outcomes suggesting that canines’ personalities influence how close they feel to their owners, biting behaviour and even chronic illness.

“When humans go through big changes in their lives, their personality traits can change. We found that this also happens with dogs and to a surprisingly large degree,” said lead author William Chopik Professor from Michigan State University in the US.  

“We expected the dogs’ personalities to be fairly stable because they don’t have lifestyle changes like humans do, but they actually change a lot. We uncovered similarities to their owners, the optimal time for training and even a time in their lives that they can get more aggressive toward other animals,” said Chopik.

