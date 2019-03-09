Use protein-rich shampoo for hair

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Hair is made up of a protein called keratin. It grows out of a hair follicle beneath the surface of the skin. The hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream, which flow to the follicles with the blood. That is why the diet plays such an important role in the health of the hair. Protein is one of the main nutrients for hair growth, while amino acids are the building block of protein. Having a small bowl of sprouts daily controls hair loss and also promotes hair growth, as sprouts are rich in amino acids. Since the hair is made up of protein, the diet should contain adequate protein. Nutritionists say that fish and sea food are ideal for enhancing healthy hair growth.

External hair treatments containing protein also help strengthen hair and restore their health. They also improve hair texture. For instance, some ingredients that are rich in protein may be applied on the hair to add body and shine. Applying egg on the hair has been a beauty treatment for centuries. Eggs, especially egg whites, are rich in protein. For oily hair, apply egg white 20 minutes before shampoo. This cleanses the hair, reduces oiliness and also adds body. For normal to dry hair, apply the whole egg or only egg yolk.

Milk also contains protein that helps hair growth. It is full of nutrients and contains different kinds of proteins. Milk can be applied on damaged hair to soften it.

After your shampoo, rinse the hair with milk and leave on for 5 minutes. Then rinse off with plain water. For extremely dry hair, add a little milk to egg yolk and apply on the hair half an hour before shampoo. This will make your hair soft, smooth, healthy and lustrous. Yogurt can also be similarly applied on the hair before shampoo to restore the pH balance, add body to the hair and enhance hair growth.

Salons offer smoothing keratin treatments, while protein packs are applied during Hair Spa Treatments, containing lentils, soyabean and yogurt. It is a powerful nourishing and hair conditioning treatment. For a home treatment, soak a cup of dhuli moong dal overnight; make a paste in the blender with water. Apply it like a pack and wash it off with water after sometime.

Founder, chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group