Home Cities Delhi

AAP's mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls launched; full statehood to Delhi is central theme

The party has designed a 3-tier campaign in the first phase to cover seven Lok Sabha constituencies divided into 560 zones, and distribute the Delhi chief minister's letter to people on full statehood

Published: 10th March 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP in Delhi launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters here over the issue on Sunday.

The Lok Sabha election will decide the fate of the country and also of Delhi, which was badly hurt during the "dictatorship" of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, said AAP convener Gopal Rai.

AAP volunteers and its frontal organisations protested near BJP headquarters on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, demanding the party to clear its stand on full statehood to Delhi.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FULL ELECTION COVERAGE

AAP will stage a similar protest outside Congress headquarters on Akbar Road on the issue on Monday.

Rai said the people of Delhi were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, and added it will give them relief from the "autocracy" of the Modi government and its policies.

"Full statehood is the only way to end the autocracy of the Centre. It is central theme of AAP's mega election campaign because we feel it is the only way to speed up development work in Delhi," he said at a press conference.

The party has designed a three-tier campaign in the first phase of which 1,000 teams will go door to door, covering seven Lok Sabha constituencies divided into 560 zones, and distribute the Delhi chief minister's letter to people on full statehood.

Besides, 20 'Mini Prachar Rath' in each constituency will tour localities screening CM Arvind Kejriwal's speeches on LED screens, playing the party's election song written and sung by North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey.

In the second phase, all AAP legislators will hold extensive campaigning in their constituencies.

They will together hold around 1,500 street meetings.

Apart from this, the party is also preparing extensive campaigning through rallies by Kejriwal.

In the third phase of campaigning, AAP will field "star campaigners" in rallies and street meetings, Rai said.

The AAP will also force Congress and BJP to clear their stand on full statehood by holding regular 'gherao' of leaders and offices of the two parties, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General elections 2019 India elections AAP AAP Lok sabha campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp