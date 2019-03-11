20 areas picked to enhance walkability
NEW DELHI: Nearly 20 places, including two main railway stations, have been chosen by urban authorities under a new initiative for ‘enhancing walkability’ in the national capital.The DDA recently had approved a draft policy for ‘enhancing walkability’ in the city, which will seek to identify vending zones, removal of encroachment from footpath, ensure plantation of trees for shading, installation of street furniture and signage, among other measures.