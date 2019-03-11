AIIMS gets swanky new operation threatres for orthopaedic surgeries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cut waiting times for surgeries and enhance capabilities, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has set up a state-of-the-art operation theatre complex for advanced orthopaedic surgeries, a senior doctor said on Sunday.

Till now, there were four operation theatres. These were “grossly insufficient” to cater to the number of patients requiring surgery, which resulted in a long waiting list, said Rajesh Malhotra, head of the orthopaedics department and chief of the trauma centre.

“To ease the patient’s burden and envisaging future requirement, a need for separate and dedicated modern modular operation theatres which would cater to all orthopaedic sub-specialties, was felt.“Highly complex orthopaedic surgeries demand the highest standards of asepsis (absence of microorganisms) and operation theatre environment. The facility cannot be shared by any other speciality,” Malhotra explained.

The newcomplex ensures a sterile environment by installing fully automatic doors and several technological advancements, Malhotra said.

Also, for the first time, robotic spine surgeries will be performed at the facility, a procedure in which robotic arm will allow a surgeon to perform spine surgeries in a more precise, faster and minimally invasive manner.

Spine surgeons may also benefit from utilising advanced operating tables which will help in complex surgeries by positioning patients with the help of a computer.

The facility also boasts of an imaging machine which delivers relatively low dose of radiation (50-80 per cent less than conventional X-rays) to the patient while allowing a 3D reconstruction of bones.

Live streaming of surgeries

For the first time, slim high-end lights with a 4k camera and recording facility have been installed in these theatres with a live feed to the auditorium; the conference hall and the consultants’ room. It will help live-stream surgeries that can be viewed from anywhere in the world, Malhotra explained. ”Our operating theatres are fully Wi-Fi and CCTV enabled.” This complex also consists of a meeting Room with Live Transmission of surgeries for teaching and demonstration.