Charcha at households: Delhi BJP chief reaches out to voters without prior notice

Published: 11th March 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has launched an outreach programme to initiate direct interaction with voters in his parliamentary constituency of northeast Delhi.

The direct contact programme, ‘Tea with MT (Manoj Tiwari)’, will inform voters about projects launched by their local Member of Parliament (MP). Tiwari will explain the citizenry about the social welfare schemes of the Centre to urge them for voting the BJP again in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Delhiites will vote for their seven MPs on May 12.  

As part of the fresh endeavour by Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP is reaching a a household randomly selected without any prior notice. Tiwari holds discussion on the new projects brought by him in the constituency, with the family members over a cup of tea. He then seeks feedback from them on the Centre’s schemes.

“During the visits to my constituency, I stop at any place and randomly ask any resident if she or he is interested to invite me to their place for tea. People happily agree and then begin a discussion,” said Tiwari. “So far, experience has been enriching. This will help me to understand their issues. These oddly selected ‘hosts’ are not party members or leaders.”

The BJP MP is also meeting former office bearers of the party, MLAs, and councilors, who stay in his constituency, for bringing more voters to the party fold. “I had invited a number of party leaders to my residence over breakfast. The invitees included ex-office bearers of our Delhi unit, MLAs, and councillors. I take their feedback and suggestions. The target is to secure 51% votes from each booth,” Tiwari.

The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician will organise a ‘rath yatra’ in all 70 Assembly constituencies to highlight the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party and the achievements of the central government.Tiwari plans to resume his night stays in slums, which he began after becoming the Delhi BJP president in January 2017.  

People living in slum clusters and resettlement colonies have traditionally been voting for the Congress till 2013 before the AAP came to power in the national capital. In the Assembly elections in 2013 and 2015, this vote bank moved to the AAP.

Incidentally, the Centre on March 7 approved a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The AAP had dubbed it as a political move in an election year.

Not just an actor

When Manoj Tiwari replaced Satish Upadhyay as the Delhi BJP chief, the party had a plan. Tiwari, the party mandarins felt, will win back  the Poorvanchali voters. His popularity as a Bhojpuri actor was never in doubt. But there were some sections which doubted whether Tiwari will deliver as a leader. But he silenced them  by guiding the BJP to an emphatic win in the 2017 MCD election.

