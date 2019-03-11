Home Cities Delhi

‘CISF role in securing nation vital’

Published: 11th March 2019

CISF personnel display their skills at an event celebrating the force’s 50th Raising Day in Ghaziabad on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sent across a strong message to terrorist forces targeting India, saying the country cannot keep suffering forever and that his government has taken some “strong decisions” against such elements, even as he lauded the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).  

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the 50th year of the raising of the force.  “For many decades, the country and numerous families have suffered the wounds and pain given by terrorism, Naxalism and insurgency. What happened in Pulwama and Uri was heartbreaking. We cannot bear this pain till eternity. Enough is enough,” he said.   

Modi lauded the valour and dedication of CISF personnel saying they protect “vital assets” of the country in the face of a “hostile neighbour which does not have the capacity to fight a war.”The PM also hit out at the abuse of “VIP culture”, saying it was wrong on the part of such people to throw their weight around and humiliate security personnel.     

“I’d say the biggest problem while carrying out your duty is people like me, VIPs. The VIP culture at times is the biggest threat to security,” he said.“When you frisk, some people get annoyed and you have to tell them that it is your duty,” the PM added.     “I would tell such people to cooperate with security personnel in carrying out their task,” he said    .

The CISF is mandated to provide security to major infrastructure installations — nuclear facilities, airports, seaports, power plants, government buildings and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, among others — of the country. It often gets a number of complaints from legislators and others of VIPs alleging high-handedness by their staff.      

“Position does not come in the way of discipline for me. It is the duty of every citizen to be disciplined. If citizens don’t maintain discipline, your task gets complicated,” he said to the CISF personnel.

He also urged the CISF to “monitor and study, in real-time, global trends and techniques of terrorism” so that it can be better prepared.

(With PTI inputs)

