Comorin with a casual vibe is offering comfort food that one just can’t say no to

Sameer Bawa By

Express News Service

Comorin located in Two Horizon centre on Golf course road, the posh part of Gurugram is named after the southernmost tip of India, Cape Comorin (now called Kanyakumari). One of the most exciting F&B concepts that I have experienced in recent times, the vibe of the place is casual, high energy and comfortable yet very classy. The well lit interiors also give a feeling of a lot of space.

“I wanted to do a young and contemporary cocktail bar” says Rishiv Khattar, Director, Old World hospitality group. He actually went ahead quite a few steps by introducing a hybrid concept of a classy bar, coffee shop, retail store and chef Manish Mehrotra’s food offering, all under one roof.

Chef Mehrotra’s Indian Accent has won accolades across the globe and is part of multiple “Best restaurant” lists. Obviously, that raised the expectations from the food offering at Comorin. But unlike the intricate preparations at Indian Accent, the menu at Comorin focusses on comfort food. It includes a lot of “reimagined” street food delicacies from across the country to attract the attention of the upwardly mobile local population.

The menu, as a result, offers a variety of small plates like gunpowder idli, dahi batata puri, sweet corn khichdi to bheja fry, bacon bread pakora, green chilli prawns and haleem. The kind of food that oozes familiarity and evokes nostalgia. And yet executed with small twists that would gladden your heart. For example, the dahi batata puri has wasabi pea in the core which gives you a balanced yet contrasting burst of sweet and pungent flavour in every bite.

The sweet corn khichdi is decorated with sem ke beej and chutneys. Mark my words, the humble khichdi would become the top seller soon. The flavours and textures of this preparation would leave you spellbound. You also have a wide variety of large plates and desserts like the Champaran meat, baby back ribs, smoked chicken and malai cheeni toast which by themselves are reason enough to revisit the restaurant. I won’t be far off track if I say that whatever chef Mehrotra touches, turns into gold.

All the food is very well complimented by an innovative bar setup expertly managed by mixologist Varun Sharma. The innovative sous vide cocktail combinations especially the ones they do with Gin, have my heart. Rum, vodka and gin are infused with various herbs and spices on the spot by cooking them in temperature controlled water baths for a designated amount of time.

“Some of the cocktails took more than three months of trials to perfect” says Varun. They also have a variety of House Liquors which they sell by the bottle and also in a tasting portion of 15 ml. I loved the fennel liqueur and dark khus vermouth. The place also has a retail zone where they have tied up with premium vendors and are selling things like packaged tea and coffee, tableware, accessories and much more.

Comorin on one side gives you an option to tantalise your taste buds and awaken your senses and on the other offers an opportunity to relax in a quiet cozy corner with a cup of coffee. Great place for an after work drink, an evening out with friends and family or even a business meeting. You have to experience it to believe it. I bet you would keep coming back for more.

