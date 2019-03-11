Home Cities Delhi

Ensure Congress victory in all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats: Rahul amid alliance speculation

Published: 11th March 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:31 PM

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Booth workers should ensure Congress's victory in all seven seats of Delhi, party president Rahul Gandhi said Monday, amid waning possibilities of the grand old party's alliance with the AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also later said that there are "no chances of alliance" with the Congress.

Gandhi, in his address to Delhi Congress booth workers, said: "I want to tell the booth workers that it is up to you to ensure victory of Congress on all the seven seats here (Delhi)."

He asked booth workers to interact with voters and inform them about Congress and "Chowkidar" (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

"Tell the people that only the Congress can change Delhi and India," he said.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit last week had said after a meeting with Gandhi, that there is unanimity in the party against alliance with the AAP.

Addressing the convention, she said: "Congress will win all the seven seats in Delhi."

Earlier, a booth worker speaking in the presence of Gandhi urged him not to align with the AAP in Delhi.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia said Gandhi gave a "clear message" that there will be no alliance and the party will aim at winning all the seven seats in Delhi.

"He gave a clear message to the booth presidents that there will be no alliance and they should go to the field and work for victory of the Congress on all seven seats in Delhi," Lilothia said.

He said the message of Gandhi will remove "doubts", if any, in the minds of the workers regarding the alliance.

The Congress president also touched upon local issues of sealing in Delhi alleging that the BJP and the AAP did nothing to stop it.

"Shops were sealed and both the parties just looked on," he said.

He promised that doors of banks will be opened for shopkeepers, small and medium businesses in Delhi, after the formation of a Congress government in 2019.

