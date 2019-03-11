First off the blocks, AAP hopes to get all  7 seats

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi votes on May 12, the three main political parties — the BJP, the AAP and the Congress — have nearly two months to present their case before the voters of seven Parliamentary seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been mounting attack on both rivals the BJP and the Congress, will be hoping to wrest all seven seats from the saffron party.

In fact, the AAP was first off the blocks by announcing as many as six candidates in the national capital. Atishi-East Delhi, Dilip Pandey-North East Delhi, Raghav Chadha- South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta-Chandni Chowk, Brijesh Goyal-New Delhi and Gugan Singh-North West Delhi have been given the poll tickets.

For the battle in Delhi, the AAP is banking on its popular faces as the first four candidates are well known. “Ultimately back to ‘we the people’ -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal government in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities,” Kejriwal tweeted, after the poll dates were announced.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is holding parleys to get a consensus on its candidate for the West Delhi seat.

Besides 11 frontal organizations formed in the last few months, the AAP has constituted 1,000 teams to drive its poll plank of a full statehood in Delhi. These teams will fan out in the constituencies with the theme song of “Dilli Mange Statehood”. On Sunday, the party symbolically launched its campaign by staging a protest near the BJP headquarters.

In each constituency, the party has deployed 20 ‘Mini Raths” to spread the word about the advantages of full statehood. Under the campaign, 1,500 street meeting are planned to party for creating a groundswell in its favour. A door-to-door survey and other party activities are being monitored by state in-charge Gopal Rai.

Preparation for the Lok Sabha election campaign began as early as October last year, with the party organising public rallies in Haryana and Punjab where it plans to contest on all the seats. Fighting elections on more than 30 seats in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, Kejriwal — the face of the party — will lead the party’s charge in 2019.