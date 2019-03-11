Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal meets AAP leaders on poll preparations, party MP says no chances of Congress alliance now

During the meeting, Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, asked party leaders to keep Lok Sabha campaign centred around the full statehood demand for Delhi.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The top leadership of AAP huddled into a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls, on Monday, as a senior party leader claimed chances of party's alliance are now nil.

During the meeting, Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, asked party leaders to keep Lok Sabha campaign centred around the full statehood demand for Delhi, instead of getting into the question of the next prime minister of the country.

Party MP Sanjay Singh, after the meeting, told reporters that "there are no chances of the alliance now," when asked if the issue was discussed during the meeting.

He said the party leaders discussed how to take the issue of full statehood to every home in Delhi in the run-up to voting in Delhi for seven Lok Sabha constituencies on May 12.

Earlier Monday, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said his party is not in talks with Congress for an alliance in the national capital and it will contest all seven seats on its own.

ALSO READ: Ensure Congress victory in all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats: Rahul amid alliance speculation

"The party is not in talks with Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seats on its own," Rai said.

AAP has declared names of candidates on six of the seven seats in Delhi.

The candidate on West Delhi seat is likely to be announced soon.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in a convention of Delhi Congress booth-level workers exhorted them to ensure the victory of the party on all seven seats in the national capital.

AAP launched its mega poll campaign, centred around full statehood for Delhi, on Sunday.

The party volunteers will distribute Kejriwal's letter to doorsteps of the voters during the campaign.

The letter will elaborate on the benefits Delhiites will have if full statehood is achieved.

In his public meeting across the city, Kejriwal has been raising the full statehood issue, asking people to vote for AAP candidates.

He has said if AAP wins all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, it will ensure the next government at the Centre is forced to give full statehood to the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap congress Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp