Mom, two daughters perish in car fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a family of five out for a leisurely trip on Sunday met with a tragic mishap. Three members of the family, including two children, were killed after a fire broke out in the vehicle they were travelling in near Akshardham, according to the Delhi Police.

There car erupted in flames when it was travelling on the Akshardham flyover around six in the evening, said a police officer.The family was headed towards Ghaziabad from Delhi.

“The probable cause of fire is the CNG cylinder (in the car). The woman and her two children were unable to come out, while the husband Upender, who was driving the vehicle, managed to escape and even rescued one of the children. The family hails from Loni,” DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh said.The deceased were identified as 34-year-old Anjana, her two daughters Nicky and Ridhi.

Later, a forensic team of Delhi Police reached the spot.The incident caused traffic snarls on the stretch, which has a high density of vehicles during the evening hours. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory on Twitter asking people to avoid the route for a few hours.