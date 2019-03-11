Poll bugle: Cong chief to meet booth leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a convention of polling booth in-charges of the Delhi unit on Monday, marking the launch of Congress’s Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital.

The convention — ‘Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav’ (my booth, my pride) — will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said all in-charges of 13,500 booths will be present at the convention and a few may also get chance to interaction with Rahul.“Booth in-charges may be allowed to speak with the party president. Rahulji will select individuals and invite them on the stage. The selected party workers will also address the gathering,” he said.

The Congress leader added Rahul will also provide tips and as well as guide the booth in-charges how to remain vigilant and bring more voters to the polling stations. “Rahulji wanted to meet the booth in-charges since they serve as foot soldiers of the party. He will encourage them and provide tips about cornering the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially pertaining to reports of the manipulations of Electronic Machine Machines and also highlight failures of both the AAP and the BJP,”Kochar said.

Each booth has about 1,000 voters in the national capital. The booth president heads a team of party workers who has direct connect with each and every household. They are primarily responsible to bring voters to the polling booths on the election day.

“The party president may announce polls strategy for Delhi during the convention on Monday. He may also speak about alliance with the AAP. After the meet, we are going to intensify our campaign for the parliamentary elections,” said another party functionary.

“All district presidents have been appointed long ago and ground work is being done. Party leaders, including Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, have been meeting workers regularly. Whether we ally with the AAP or not, the party is ready to contest elections on its own.”