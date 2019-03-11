The bag story

Rebecca Varges By

IN an age of fast fashion, bespoke offerings and customised dos hold the key to self-expression. While, this isn’t new in the world of luxury, where one is accustomed to having dresses, shirts, shoes and even baggage tailor-made, the same doesn’t completely hold true in the prêt segment. “Especially in the travel backpacks and luggage market,” says David Ben-David, creative director of the backpack brand, Sprayground.

What started out as an idea to transpose his Bronx-inspired graffiti on to mundane bags, created a revolution shortly after Sprayground debuted its first limited edition line in 2013 and found itself on the shoulders of MANYA-listers like Rihanna, Cara Delevigne and Beyonce. Following various star collaborations with musician Chris Brown, Marvel, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr, basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neil and astronaut Buzz Aldrin among others, the New York-based brand has now made inroads into India, laun-ching their collection earlier this week. “Out of all the places I have travelled to, India has the most colours, the most patterns and is the most fun. I see it as a place that can inspire my designs,” explains David, over a call, on the sidelines of the Mumbai unveiling.

Off the wall

Having grown up in New York, David always looked at possibilities of adapting the prevalent sneaker culture that complimented hip-hop lifestyle onto his bags. “These people were rocking dope sneakers and shirts, but they didn’t have a cool bag,” he revealed in another interview. It was out of this that David’s mantra of ‘mundane into insane’ was born. A portmanteau of spray-painting that is an underground movement of art, Sprayground creates only limited edition collections that are never re-released. “Three years ago I was creating 50 bags for each season. Last year it was 100 bags. Now, it is 150 bags. No two people can be wearing the same design. It has to be different.”

Bold is beautiful

Heavy on pop-culture references, Sprayground’s designs range from stacks of dollar bills and graffiti signs to caricatures of Shaq as American president, George Washington and Spongebob Squarepants. “And even travel and photography,” he quips. “We just travelled to Singapore and Thailand and now are in India. I am looking at collaborations with local artists and these designs will be part of our next collection.”

Picking out his statement piece from the backpack line that launched in India, the School of Visual Arts Graduate, NY says that the Shark bags are his absolute favourites. “They are fierce and bold and I like to reinvent them. The shark has become our secondary logo. Kids also seem to love them.”

Culture chameleon

Exploring different materials like textured leather and newer fabric weaves while on his tours, David is looking at creating a brand that encapsulates various world cultures and countercultures through its design. “My goal is to create a travel company. And so, I want to draw and learn from as many cultures as possible.”With a move into the trolley luggage segment next on the cards, Sprayground may soon be designing air pillows, eye masks and PJs.

Making a mark

Available online.

`2,500 onwards.