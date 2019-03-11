Home Cities Delhi

Two lakh voters added this year in electoral roll in Delhi, number swells up to 1.39 crore

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Monday said around two lakh people have been added to the electoral roll in Delhi in the last two months, taking the total number of eligible voters to 1.39 crore at present.

Singh, however, said nearly 90,000 voter applications are presently being processed and asked the first-time voters to apply as soon as possible to get their names enrolled in the electoral list.

The general elections will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

The elections in Delhi are due on May 12.

Singh told reporters that the last date for filing nominations for Lok Sabha polls in the national capital is April 23.

He said the notification would be issued on April 16 and the last date for filing nomination would be April 23.

"Scrutiny will take place on April 24 and lastthe date for withdrawal of nomination would be April 26," he said.

There are nearly 1.39 crore voters in the electoral roll of the national capital as of now, an increase of nearly two lakh from the corresponding figure on January 18 this year.

"On January 18, the total number of voters in the electoral roll of Delhi stood at 1,36,95,291. So, there is an increase of nearly two lakh voters since then," he said.

The total number of male and female voters are 76,61,680 and 62,35,814 respectively while the number of third gender voters is 647, he said.

Polling stations will be established at 2,696 locations, he said, adding 13,816 polling stations would be set up, with a model polling station in each Assembly constituency.

There would 425 critical polling stations, as per current assessment, officials said.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and 70 Assembly constituencies.

