War drums slow to roll in Delhi election fight

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will be convening another meeting at party headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg to review poll preparations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Polling for all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will take place on May 12 in the sixth phase along with 51 constituencies of seven other states, the Election Commission of India said.
After the announcement of polling dates, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that voters in Delhi will vote for ‘broom’ (AAP’s election symbol) for full statehood.

 “Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said party chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a convention of Delhi unit’s polling booth in-charges on Monday that will mark the launch of Congress’s campaign. “We have started planning and are confident of winning all seven seats,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will be convening another meeting at party headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg to review poll preparations. Delhi BJP General Secretary Rajesh Bhatia said that preparations are on war footing to get Narendra Modi back as PM.

“Office for each LS seat is being setup at the local unit’s headquarters from where campaigns will be supervised,” he said.

Looking at delhi poll history

In 2014 elections, the BJP recorded a landslide victory and wrested all seven seats from Congress
The Aam Aadmi Party, which had made a spectacular debut in 2013 assembly, could not win a single seat
Polling for all seven seats in Delhi will be wrapped up in a single phase
The seven constituencies of Delhi are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

