Delhi: Family of woman charred to death with 2 daughters, alleges foul play    

They were returning from the Kalkaji temple when the CNG-fitted vehicle caught fire, police said.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The family of the 34-year-old woman, who was charred to death in a car along with her two minor daughters on the Akshardham flyover on Sunday, has accused her husband Upender of murdering her. On Sunday, Upender (36) took out his wife Anjana Mishra and their three daughters, Nikki (1) and Mahi (6) and Siddhi (4). They were returning from the Kalkaji temple when the CNG-fitted vehicle caught fire, police said.

While Upender, who was driving, managed to escape with Siddhi, the other three members remained trapped inside the burning vehicle and died, the police added. Braj Kishore Dixit, a cousin of the deceased, claimed Upender never took his wife out. “Suddenly he made a trip. He had started torturing her after their first daughter was born as he wanted to have a boy,” Dixit said outside the morgue of the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

The couple, that hails from Etah, got married in 2005.      
Shyam, another relative of Anjana, said “Upender used to beat and torture her. Earlier, he had threatened her several times and often said he would burn her and also opened a gas cylinder.” Upender rubbished the allegation. 

“Why would I kill my wife and daughters? It was an accident and the fire started from the dashboard,” he added. When asked whether the cops were also probing the murder angle, DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the probe was underway and they were waiting for the forensic report.(With agency inputs) 

