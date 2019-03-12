Home Cities Delhi

Five benefits of eating broccoli

Broccoli extract is a better sunscreen than any sunscreen cream/lotion you get in the market.

Broccoli.

By Express News Service

Broccoli is an edible green plant in the cabbage family whose large flowering head is eaten as a vegetable.
It protects you from UV radiation. Broccoli extract is a better sunscreen than any sunscreen cream/lotion you get in the market. While sunscreen absorbs UV radiation, preventing it from reaching your skin, broccoli extract gets absorbed into your skin, defending it from the inside-out. The effects of broccoli extract can last for up to three days while a sunscreen cream/lotion is good only for some hours.

It boosts immunity and protects against many diseases
Broccoli is rich in minerals, zinc, and beta-carotene which increases the body’s immunity. The chromium present in broccoli is effective in regulating insulin levels, and thus keeping diabetes at bay.
Being rich in iron and folic acid, broccoli is good for preventing and treating anaemia, as well as improving the level of haemoglobin.

The high levels of calcium, potassium, omega-3 and magnesium help improve blood flow in the circulatory system, and even reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). The zinc, magnesium, and calcium, along with Vitamin K and phosphorus present in broccoli strengthen bones. Broccoli contains antioxidants such as lutein and carotenoid, which help in deterring cataracts and macular degeneration. Vitamin A present in it aids in improving vision in low-light conditions, as well as discerning colours.

Broccoli is rich in antioxidants, such as Vitamin C, which reduces and prevents the damages caused by free radicals, such as pigmentation and wrinkling. In addition, Vitamins B and E present in it aids in giving your skin a healthy glow.The glucoraphanin in broccoli can be converted in the body into a cancer-fighting chemical called sulforaphane, and the indole-3 carbinol helps reduce the risk of breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

It is great for weight-loss
Broccoli is low in calories, so you can eat as much of this vegetable as you want and it won’t make you gain weight. In fact, dieticians often prescribe broccoli in the diet of people who want to lose weight.

It is an effective detoxifier
Broccoli contains rare nutrients like glucobrassicin, glucoraphanin, and gluconasturtiin, all of which are effective in eliminating toxins from the body.

It makes your hair shine and grow
The erucic acids in broccoli give your hair a lovely, natural shine. Vitamins A and C present in broccoli aid in moisturizing your scalp, while the calcium in it helps strengthen your hair follicles.

