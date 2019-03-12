Home Cities Delhi

Love French culture? Here’s a treat for you!  

The event will gather representatives for many different Francophone countries, animating stalls set up all over Alliance française de Delhi.

By Express News Service

Come and enjoy the Francophonie week! This mela day will be unique introduction to the universe of Francophonie, through a wide range of events, including film screenings, musical and theatrical performances, art exhibitions.

The event will gather representatives for many different Francophone countries, animating stalls set up all over Alliance française de Delhi, sharing information about their cultures and delicious food from all over the world. There will also be prizes to be won. It is a precious occasion to discover all the joys and pleasures of Francophone cultures, in a cheerful atmosphere. Films like Mommy and Origami will be screened. 

