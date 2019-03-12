Max Healthcare response sought on medical negligence plea by consumer    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state consumer forum on Monday sought hospital chain Max Healthcare’s response on a plea claiming gross medical negligence on its part that allegedly led to the death of a 24-year-old youngster in 2017. The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum issued notice to Max Healthcare Institute Limited seeking its stand on the petition which has alleged that negligence and unfair trade practices by one of its hospitals led to law student Krishi Singh’s death.

According to a complaint filed by Krishi’s father, Singh was referred to the Max Super Speciality Hospital at Shalimar Bagh on April 28, 2017 after he fell from the third floor of a flat in Dwarka. Although he was admitted in the emergency ward of the hospital at 7:21 AM, it took five to six hours to conduct a CT scan and MRI as the hospital was waiting for payment of `4 lakh, Singh’s father, Jagvinder Singh, has alleged.

The petition has further said that Singh was declared dead on April 29 due to “cardio respiratory failure”. However, in the postmortem report conducted by another hospital, the cause of death was mentioned as “cerebral injury”. The plea alleged the hospital “deliberately delayed” disclosing the death.

(with PTI inputs)