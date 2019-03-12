New bridge to connect e-way and Greater Noida 

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: In an attempt to enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBCL) started work on a bridge last week, according to an administration official. The new bridge will come up across the Hindon River and will connect several sectors located on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway to Knowledge Park-III, an educational hub in Greater Noida. The Rs 62 crore bridge will not only bring the two cities closer but also provide faster connectivity to motorists from Ghaziabad and Delhi, added the official.

According to officials, the cost of the project will be shared by the Noida and Greater Noida authorities. “While the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the facility was inked in December 2017, the foundation for the project was only laid by the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 25 this year,” said Narendra Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

“A detailed study was conducted by the UP irrigation department for the feasibility of the project. Work on the facility started on March 9 and it will be ready within 18 months, by September 2020,” he added.

Officials further explained that the bridge will be located near sectors 146 and 147.

The areas near these sectors are largely group housing plots and will house residential colonies in the time to come.

Once the bridge is in place, it will benefit residents and visitors of this area while catering to the education hub of Greater Noida in the Knowledge Park-III area, which houses several leading educational institutes and universities. It will also provide faster connectivity to the district collectorate and Gautam Buddh Nagar.