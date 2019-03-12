NGT asks cops to remove R K Puram encroachments    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Delhi police to remove encroachments by shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here, on a plea alleging that it is causing pollution. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the Station House Officer of the area to take action.

“After considering the submission by the counsels for the parties, we consider it proper to direct the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi, to ensure that there is no encroachment in the area in question... It shall also be the responsibility of the Deputy Commissioner of Police to see that the encroachers do not resettle,” the bench said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Khushi Sewa Sanstha seeking action against unauthorised commercial activity by scrap dealers in sector 1 of R K Puram. The plea alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken by authorities.

During the hearing, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said encroachments have been removed. “It has also been submitted l that some ‘jhuggis’ (makeshift homes) in the area are to be looked into by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board,” the tribunal noted.(With PTI inputs)

Representation

The tribunal also allowed the petitioner to submit a representation to the Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the DCP with details of encroachments