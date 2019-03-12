Paying attention to his playful side

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Crisscrossing through his creative genetic code is his playful temperament. His voice carries it, and so does his clothes. Suket Dhir’s strength lies in spontaneity, but his latest self-discovery has led him to the virtuosity of balance, one that has taught him the importance of planning, structuring, and organising. With an understanding of both, he debuts at the Lotus India Fashion Week on March 13, showing Delhi his spiritual completeness through his new collection called Play.

Playfulness is seen in the re-imagined miniature painting motifs rendered on the inside of collars. You see it in the multi-coloured knotted threads on buttons. He says, “Maharajas are playing golf, Maharanis are on Segways, and sakhis are taking selfies. It’s a fun take on this ancient painting style. It won’t make you skip a beat but it’ll definitely make you smile.”

For this show, Dhir has explored the idea of ‘he for she’, men’s clothing patterns for women making for androgynous blazers, bombers, shirts and trousers. For men, the classic delicate muslin textile of Bengal, jamdani, that is popularly associated with saris, has been adorned with eccentric motifs of clouds, umbrellas, mango and mango trees.

They don’t necessarily make sense but that’s exactly what defines Dhir’s sensibility. “How boring is it to tread the expected path when you can create your own. I have always found myself on the non-conformist side of things and I plan to stick to it,” he says.

The Jamdani malmals that he has used are great for the upcoming summers. When temperatures soar to 48-49 degrees, they’ll keep you cool. “You’ll have to keep checking if you’re wearing anything,” he says with a laugh. One of the things that find its way on the fabric is the motif of his favourite fruit Mango that he ironically sparingly eats.

“When I was a child I would get pimples upon eating Mangoes so I developed a fear and avoided eating them. But every now and then, I have them as a treat,” he says. As for the umbrellas you see on the garments, they display Dhir’s inexplicable mesmerisation for them. “I had to ask my parents for money to purchase them when I was a child but now I can buy as many as I want,” he says with a smile.