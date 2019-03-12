Home Cities Delhi

Tata Hexa: A versatile pick 

Tata Hexa. (Photo | Tatamotors.com)

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

In the last two years, the Tata Hexa has successfully established itself as a versatile vehicle that performs effortlessly both on and off-road. The latest version of the car has further built upon its strengths to deliver a vehicle that comes with enhanced traits which include a dual tone paint scheme with a host of roof colour options and new alloy designs to choose from. These subtle changes make the vehicle stand out more and also gives it a sportier appeal.

The airy cabin has the same layout as before; however, you now get the next-generation infotainment system from the manufacturer. This includes a Harman 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto connectivity that is available across all variants. 

The option to buy the car as a six or seven-seater remains and it still comes with a 10-speaker JBL system that has been specifically tuned for an amazing audio experience. Powering the 2019 edition is the tried-and-tested 2.2-litre VARICOR engine that develops 156 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. 

Tata Hexa

