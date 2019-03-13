AAP will win all seats in Delhi, asserts CM Arvind Kejriwal

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all seven parliamentary seats in the capital according to an internal survey.

Kejriwal who was speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters, asserted that the votes of Hindus as well as Muslims are firmly with AAP and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for not fulfilling its promise of getting statehood for Delhi.

He also refused to add anything new to the discourse around the failed talks between the Congres and AAP regarding a tie-up for the polls. “As of now, we only know what you (media) know. In the last meeting at Sharad Pawar’s house, Rahul Gandhi said no. After that, there has been no fresh word,” he said.

The CM also said that he would take more of a hands-on approach with the campaign and would also be involved in burning the BJP’s 2014 Delhi-specific manifesto, to showcase its protest against the saffron party’s changed stance on Delhi’s statehood.

“Getting statehood status for Delhi is a very serious thing for us we are not like other parties who have just fooled the people of Delhi. As per our assessment, the conduct of BJP leaders after the Pulwama attack will go against them in these elections,” said Kejriwal. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the party’s Delhi in-charge and Development Minister Gopal Rai.

He added that statehood would give allow the government to take decisions related to safety of women, jobs and housing in Delhi. All of these subjects are with the Lieutenant Governor right now he said.

The face of the party, Kejriwal also said AAP is in talks with a few rebel Akali Dal leaders in Punjab where the party plans to fight on all the seats. Bhagwant Mann, MP from the state is leading these talks.

The CM also made oblique comments about the Feburary 14 terror attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soliders. “Everyone for the last two years has been saying ‘something’ might happen on the India-Pakistan border before elections.”

When asked if he was alleging a conspiracy of the dispensation behind the attack, he remained non-committal saying, “I am just saying that people were talking about this.”

AAP has been pushing for full statehood for Delhi and Kejriwal had also announced an indefinite fast till the Centre took steps to make it happen. However, he scrapped the protest after news of the Pulwama attack broke out.

Hoardings being removed, SAYS EC

Hoardings carrying images of party leaders, govt schemes or political references are being removed or covered up in the city in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections, officials said on Tuesday, while speaking to reporters. Pictures of political leaders have been ordered to be removed even from websites, they said. Another senior official said use of any imagery of armed forces or invoking references to air strike on posters, hoardings or any other publicity platform “would amount to violation of the poll code of conduct”. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Delhi on May 12