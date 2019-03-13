Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP brass asks MPs to report on AAP’s work

BJP mandarins have sought feedback from the seven MP’s of Delhi on the ‘visible’ development work of the Arvind Kejriwal government to launch an effective counter offensive.

Published: 13th March 2019

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP mandarins have sought feedback from the seven MP’s of Delhi on the ‘visible’ development work of the Arvind Kejriwal government to launch an effective counteroffensive.

The MPs were also asked to submit a caste-wise break-up of electorates and names of ‘influencers’ such as sportspersons, authors, social workers, and professionals residing in their constituencies. Each MP was directed to submit details of projects under their MP Local Area Development funds, a senior state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. 

“Apart from information like the caste-wise break of voters in their constituencies, the MPs were asked to send details of projects and schemes visible on the ground initiated by the AAP government. They were also instructed to submit names of sportspersons and celebrated professionals from the Lok Sabha seat. Details sought by the central leadership will help to devise a strategy for polls campaign,” said the leader.
The responses from the party MPs will facilitate to work out a comprehensive campaign plan, said another Delhi BJP leader. Earlier, the MPs were made to prepare a compilation of their work and activities conducted in their constituencies. Two copies of the compilations were sent to the BJP national presidents, the PMO, and the party headquarters. 

“The compilation in a booklet form was submitted last month. It is good that the central leadership is itself monitoring the preparation because in Delhi, the entire state team is new. They don’t have experience of contesting big (Lok Sabha) elections. Even, the secretary (organisation) and three general secretaries are new,” said a former office bearer of the Delhi BJP.

One of the objectives is to check whether the MPs had highlighted their works and the Central’s government achievement successfully, said the former office-bearer. “It has been noticed that the state leadership has been noticeably ineffective to promote our government’s work. (Nitin) Gadkariji, minister for road transport and highways, is doing a lot to improve the city’s road infrastructure. Hardeep Puriji, minister of housing and urban affairs, recently set up a committee to expedite regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. These initiatives need to be highlighted properly,” he said.

