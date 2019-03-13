Congress-AAP alliance will allow us to sweep all seven seats, says BJP MP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Tuesday asserted that an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not turn their fortunes around in the general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said if the arch-rivals come together to contest the parliamentary elections, it will result in the BJP winning all seven seats.

“We will win all the Lok Sabha seats, including south Delhi, with large margins. The people, who had voted for the AAP, are annoyed on seeing Kejriwal beg the Congress for an alliance,” said the MP. The BJP will get more seats this year, he said. “In Uttar Pradesh, the number may go down because of the SP-BSP alliance but we will win more seats in Northeast, Odisha, and West Bengal.” The party had won 282 seats in 2014.

Bidhuri said his focus is to create better health facilities and schools. On Saturday, he had inaugurated a municipal dispensary in Sadh Nagar near Palam Colony. While the South MCD allotted the land, Bidhuri provided `65 lakh from his MP Local Area Development fund for construction of the dispensary. “As a country’s development is directly related to health of its people, the Centre has launched several schemes such as Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat, Ujjawala Scheme, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It’s unfortunate that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not implementing the Ayushman Bharat, which has a provision of health insurance of `5 lakh,” Bidhuri said.

Like the Centre, the BJP MP said, his focus is on creating better health facilities. “During my term, I built three hospitals, several dispensaries, and about 250 open gyms for those who do not have access to costly hospitals and gyms. Kejriwal had promised to construct three hospitals in seven parliamentary constituencies, but no single facility has been built so far. I have got three dispensaries converted into 10-bed hospitals. In Kalkaji, a 25-bed hospital was upgraded to a 100-bed hospital,” Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri claimed he managed to get 300 students admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas through his MP quota. In addition to the redevelopment of several parks and garden in south Delhi, Bidhuri said, he had allotted gas connections to several households. “In Sangam Vihar, DDA land was transformed into a park where 20 benches were installed. Soon, I will get an open gym constructed there.”