Landfill site: NGT not to mediate for MCD

Published: 13th March 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to hear a plea by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) seeking land to manage garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site. The NGT said the issue of availability or suitability of the site for the landfill and its allotment is to be sorted out between the EDMC and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in accordance with the law.

“We have considered the matter. We find difficult to pass further orders on the applications. The matter pending before the tribunal already stands disposed of. Internal dispute of departments is to be resolved at the administrative level. Jurisdiction of the tribunal is to provide remedy to a victim for environment protection against action taken in violation of norms,” a bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said. “Rules are in force which have to be followed.” 

The green panel also said that it was leaving the issue to be dealt by the authorities concerned without expressing any opinion on merits at this stage.

The saturation of the Ghazipur landfill site and the non-availability of alternative land to manage garbage had prompted the EDMC to move the NGT.

The EDMC moved an application urging the DDA be directed to hand over a piece of land at Sonia Vihar and a plot at Ghonda Gujran for solid waste management facilities on a priority basis. Advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for the EDMC, had said the two plots were approved and appraised by the CPCB and it should be handed over to the corporation for handling solid waste.  With agency inputs

