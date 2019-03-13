Home Cities Delhi

Malpractice at private hospitals: Delhi High Court notice to senior health officer

The court directed the DGHS to file an affidavit in response to the PIL and listed it for further hearing on May 14.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Directorate of health services in the city on a PIL for setting up of a mechanism to help the public lodge complaints or raise grievances against any malpractice by private nursing homes and hospitals.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambani issued a notice to the Delhi government’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and sought its stand on the plea which alleged that the authority does not even keep tabs on the services provided and prices charged by the private nursing homes and hospitals.

The court directed the DGHS to file an affidavit in response to the PIL and listed it for further hearing on May 14.

The petition, filed by NGO Legal Forum for Women Empowerment through its president Payal Bahl, an advocate, has claimed that the DGHS “has no mechanism to maintain records of the public complaints and grievances against any malpractices such as overcharging by private nursing homes and hospitals”. “It is really shocking and surprising that some important information is not being maintained by the DGHS about constituting a complaint mechanism to register the complaint of the people,” the plea said.

Apart from setting up a mechanism for lodging complaints and raising grievances against such private entities, the petition also sought that there should be an audit of the health services and prices charged by such establishments. It also urged the court to direct the DGHS to devise a policy or issue a notification for bringing uniformity in prices charged for services provided by private nursing homes and hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGHS Private Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp