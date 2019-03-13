Home Cities Delhi

Next Gen smart traffic system for Noida soon

This project is expected to demonstrate a significant relief and reduction from congestion and vehicular emissions arising due to delays at intersections.

Published: 13th March 2019

By Vandana Keelor
NOIDA: The Noida Authority in collaboration with an Australian research institute has initiated trials of a Smart Adaptive Traffic Signal (SATS) system after installing hi-tech controllers at three most congested traffic intersections of the city.

Data collected at the three junctions during peak and off-peak periods indicated a reduction of 90-95% of the queue length of vehicles, officials said. The final installation with the optimized phase plans shall be completed within the next 10 days.

According to officials, SATS is a system that with little human intervention continuously monitors, learns, predicts, and responds to traffic demands and conditions through optimal signal timing. “Once in place, this traffic system will improve travel time reliability by progressively moving vehicles through intersections. It will reduce congestion by creating a smooth flow of vehicles across intersections,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, projects, Noida Authority. “In addition, to reduce carbon emissions, the system is run by solar power.” 

Tyagi further said initial trials were undertaken at the three major crossings at Rajnigandha, BSNL and Chowda Mod near Sector-12. 

“Videography data collected at the three junctions during peak and off-peak periods indicated a reduction of 90-95% of the queue length at the BSNL and Chowda Mod intersections. The Rajnigandha intersection, a congested crossing, saw significant relief of approximately 30%,” the top NOIDA officer explained. 
“This initial trial was also undertaken to ensure the technical compatibility of the smart controller with existing traffic signal systems.” 

Later, Junckit Systems LLP in collaboration with Research Centre for Integrated Transport Innovation (rCITI), a transport and innovation hub for the University of New South Wales, will be undertake a six-month trial with these smart signal systems to demonstrate its benefits using congestion-based adaptive strategies such as priority phasing, synchronization and dynamic cycle times. 

The advanced traffic light controller of the SATS system allocates cycle timings as per the density of the traffic using crowd-sourced data. 

