Home Cities Delhi

Traffic cop accuses New Delhi DCP of thrashing him

Traffic police inspector Karamvir Singh lodged the complaint at the Tughlaq Road Police Station on Monday about the alleged incident that took place on Sunday.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A traffic police inspector has registered a complaint against DCP, New Delhi, Madhur Verma for allegedly beating him after he stopped the officer’s car which had entered a road from wrong side. Verma, however, dubbed the charges as “frivolous”. 

Traffic police inspector Karamvir Singh lodged the complaint at the Tughlaq Road Police Station on Monday about the alleged incident that took place on Sunday. 

Singh was on traffic regulation duty at Abdul Kalam Road, when the senior police officer’s car “entered from the wrong side creating a jam”. 

“The government SUV was being driven by Madhur Verma’s operator Rohit. On being questioned, he said it was the DCP’s car,” Singh claimed, adding he was summoned by Verma at Tughlaq Road police station at 11 pm. He alleged he was abused and slapped multiple times by the DCP. “...The SHO tried to stop the DCP but he slapped me again and told the SHO to file a complaint and start an inquiry.” 

But, Verma claimed Singh assaulted two constables  “The two constables, Rohit and Sandeep, were assaulted (by Singh). They were beaten. Their medical examination was conducted. A request was moved to the traffic unit (against the traffic police inspector),” Verma said. “He (Singh) thought he would escape. Instead of behaving, he has filed this frivolous complaint because I was present at the police station. I had only directed the SHO to take action against him.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic Cop New Delhi DCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp