Traffic cop accuses New Delhi DCP of thrashing him

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A traffic police inspector has registered a complaint against DCP, New Delhi, Madhur Verma for allegedly beating him after he stopped the officer’s car which had entered a road from wrong side. Verma, however, dubbed the charges as “frivolous”.

Traffic police inspector Karamvir Singh lodged the complaint at the Tughlaq Road Police Station on Monday about the alleged incident that took place on Sunday.

Singh was on traffic regulation duty at Abdul Kalam Road, when the senior police officer’s car “entered from the wrong side creating a jam”.

“The government SUV was being driven by Madhur Verma’s operator Rohit. On being questioned, he said it was the DCP’s car,” Singh claimed, adding he was summoned by Verma at Tughlaq Road police station at 11 pm. He alleged he was abused and slapped multiple times by the DCP. “...The SHO tried to stop the DCP but he slapped me again and told the SHO to file a complaint and start an inquiry.”

But, Verma claimed Singh assaulted two constables “The two constables, Rohit and Sandeep, were assaulted (by Singh). They were beaten. Their medical examination was conducted. A request was moved to the traffic unit (against the traffic police inspector),” Verma said. “He (Singh) thought he would escape. Instead of behaving, he has filed this frivolous complaint because I was present at the police station. I had only directed the SHO to take action against him.”