Home Cities Delhi

BJP and AAP burn each other’s manifestos in Delhi  

The AAP has been claiming that the BJP has gone back on its promise of full statehood for Delhi .

Published: 14th March 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Senior leaders of AAP, led by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, burning BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto for Delhi at the party’s head office in New Delhi on Wednesday;

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP and the AAP upped their attacks against each other on Wednesday as they burned each other’s manifestos to highlight failures in keeping their promises to the people of Delhi. At the AAP headquarters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues burnt copies of BJP’s Delhi special manifesto, which had a mention of statehood. Flanked by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Kejriwal set alight copies of the BJP’s poll manifesto for the previous election.

The AAP has been claiming that the BJP has gone back on its promise of full statehood for Delhi .
Before the AAP event, Union minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel led a protest of the saffron party against the “failure” of the Delhi government.  Goel burnt the manifesto of the AAP and a symbolic tower of its “failed” promises.

“We have torched this symbolic tower of failures and unfulfilled promises which cheated people of Delhi after making 70 promises to them before coming to power,” Goel said. “The Kejriwal government failed in every field and cheated the people who gave it 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.” 

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the Election Commission demanding action against the Delhi Police for ‘threatening’ and ‘interrogating’ workers of the call centre which is working for the party regarding voter deletion issue.

“The Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre, is harassing AAP leaders, workers of call centre and the general public on the directions of BJP leaders,” said Singh in his letter. “The EC should take note of this matter and such police officers be removed from the post and actions be taken against them.” AAP candidates Atishi and Raghav Chadha have also claimed that Delhi Police is intimidating people working for AAP regarding the issue of deletion of names from the voters’ list. Atishi, the party’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, took to social media and highlighted the “intimidation”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP manifesto AAP manifesto Lok Sabha elections India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp