BJP and AAP burn each other’s manifestos in Delhi  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the AAP upped their attacks against each other on Wednesday as they burned each other’s manifestos to highlight failures in keeping their promises to the people of Delhi. At the AAP headquarters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues burnt copies of BJP’s Delhi special manifesto, which had a mention of statehood. Flanked by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Kejriwal set alight copies of the BJP’s poll manifesto for the previous election.

The AAP has been claiming that the BJP has gone back on its promise of full statehood for Delhi .

Before the AAP event, Union minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel led a protest of the saffron party against the “failure” of the Delhi government. Goel burnt the manifesto of the AAP and a symbolic tower of its “failed” promises.

“We have torched this symbolic tower of failures and unfulfilled promises which cheated people of Delhi after making 70 promises to them before coming to power,” Goel said. “The Kejriwal government failed in every field and cheated the people who gave it 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the Election Commission demanding action against the Delhi Police for ‘threatening’ and ‘interrogating’ workers of the call centre which is working for the party regarding voter deletion issue.

“The Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre, is harassing AAP leaders, workers of call centre and the general public on the directions of BJP leaders,” said Singh in his letter. “The EC should take note of this matter and such police officers be removed from the post and actions be taken against them.” AAP candidates Atishi and Raghav Chadha have also claimed that Delhi Police is intimidating people working for AAP regarding the issue of deletion of names from the voters’ list. Atishi, the party’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, took to social media and highlighted the “intimidation”.