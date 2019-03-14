BJP MLA O P Sharma gets EC notice for using photo of Abhinandan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MLA O P Sharma was issued a show cause notice by the Election Commission on Wednesday for using photos of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, in the first case of violation of poll norms in Delhi. The Election Commission also asked him to take down the post and reply to the show cause notice by Thursday.

This prompted the Sharma to dub the poll body “biased against nationalist leaders”.

Sharma said that he had deleted the post mentioned by the EC, but said he did not understand why the poll body was so “allergic” to a person cheering the heroic act of its soldiers and rejoicing over an act of national honour.

“The Election Commission is biased against nationalist leaders like me,” he said.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. The model code of conduct is in force across the country since the announcement of poll dates. Polling in Delhi will be held on May 12.

The posters, shared on social media by the BJP MLA on March 1, featured Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the IAF officer, and Sharma, who represents the Vishwas Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly.

“Pakistan has bowed down. Our brave soldier has returned. It’s a big diplomatic victory that Modiji has brought Abhinandan back in very little time,” the message in the photos read.