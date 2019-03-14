Moving towards a stylish and sustainable future

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The Green Heart Fashion Show showcased collections by well-known designers: Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kochhar, Shalini James and Samant Chauhan who created fluid garments using Liva eco. Talking about the initiative, FDCI President Sunil Sethi said, “FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors. We believe sustainability and conscious consumption is the need of the hour.”

Samant Chauhan

Chauhan’s collection brought in the beauty of white with a dash of red on the side. “We have been working on evening wear so this casual collection has been the experimental side of ours,” said Chauhan, who has been working with Liva fabrics.

Rina Dhaka

Using sustainable fabrics, Dhaka showcased her work via prints, techniques used to make flowers and the use of strong vivid colours. “The collection has an effortlessness in the various silhouettes used, thus a ready to wear collection,” said Dhaka. There was a definite use of red in the collection adding passion and drama. The collection also highlighted the fact that florals are no longer sweet, mix and match is the charm. Distortion of lines and distortion of prints with old tribal prints which come from Bandhej.

Sahil Kochhar

Kochhar’s collection Hridya embraces a gamut of colours ranging from pastel, pristine to bold mustard. Known for his innovative approach, while keeping intact the old world charm, his collection offers an amalgamation of silhouettes, from soft and structured to comfortable yet edgy, thus invoking a new wave of high-end street wear. Kochhar believes that sustainable fashion is the only way forward. “I see no point in using synthetic fibers because we have already polluted the earth so much that we need to take a step back,” he says.

Shalini James

Shalini James’s collection, Chitrakoot, has been inspired by a forested hill in Madhya Pradesh, often called a hill of wonders. The resist-dyeing and block-printing techniques of Bagru come to life with new innovations. “The eco-friendly fabrics were really respective to the block printings we have used. There are usually various undertones that need to be taken care of while using prints,” said James, who has used a palette of dark, mysterious colours.