Twitter turns into political battleground as AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

NEW DELHI: Twitter became a battlefield for the AAP and the BJP as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia clashed with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana on Wednesday. Statehood is the prime agenda of the AAP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party in Delhi has made it no secret that it will rake up the demand of a full statehood in the general elections.

On Wednesday when Sisodia spoke about the AAP government’s inability to create more universities as education is a Central subject, Khurana stated the previous BJP and Congress governments carried out development despite their rivals at the Centre. He wondered why was the AAP raising the issue now.

This led to an avalanche of tweets and counter tweets by Sisodia and Khurana over the issue of statehood. Replying to former chief minister Harish Khurana’s son, Sisodia reminded his rival that the BJP in 2014 promised statehood for Delhi keeping in line with demands of his father and other previous BJP chief ministers.

“Please respond… Didn’t your party mentioned statehood in the poll manifesto and sought votes. What did your government do? (sic)” Sisodia tweeted. Not to back down, Khurana hit back. “If you are so serious about statehood, then please tell it honestly how many times you called your MLAs to discuss the matter (sic),” he tweeted.

To this question, the AAP leader retorted saying that the government in the Centre is of the BJP’s. The BJP spokesperson challenged Sisodia to debate with him in public with a series of tweets that reached a point where none of the questions put forth were answered. Both ended up with accusing each other of fooling the people of Delhi.

And, it was not just Sisodia and Khurana alone as Kejriwal took on Gupta for pointing fingers at his family. The spat started after the BJP’s Delhi unit posted a tweet with a video clip in which Gupta is heard saying that “the lies of Kejriwal show the kind of family he comes from”.

Kejriwal tweeted saying Gupta should not bring his caste and family into political mudslinging. The CM then advised Gupta not to drag the Agarwal community into “dirty politics”. But, Gupta refused to back down and went on to claim that he himself was an Agarwal. In the same tweet, he asked Kejriwal not to land the community in mudslinging.

Vijender ji, your fight is with me. Whatever you have to say, say it to me, don’t abuse my family. I am from the Aggarwal community and I am proud of that. The Aggarwal community has played a key role in the country’s progress.

Kejriwal ji, your activities and politics of lies show the kind of family you come from.

I am also from the Aggarwal community. Our ancestor Maharaja Agrasen was a great man... but your actions have shamed us.