Home Cities Delhi

Botched theft: Beaten, woman dies 

The two women were officially arrested at the hospital and was presented before a magistrate at Rohini court.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old woman was beaten to death in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area after she and a few more women barged into a manufacturing unit of pressure cookers with an intention to steal, the police said on Thursday.

“It was a group of about six-seven women, who broke into the godown. They removed bricks to make a way through the walls. When they entered, the public took notice. They gathered and gheraoed them,” DCP, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said, adding that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

While the other women were able to flee,  the people were able to catch two of them.  “They were manhandled,” the officer said, adding that after the incident was reported, the two ladies were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical examination. 

The two women were officially arrested at the hospital and was presented before a magistrate at Rohini court.

“Later, the victim complained of some pain and was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries,” said Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samaypur Badli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp