Botched theft: Beaten, woman dies 

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old woman was beaten to death in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area after she and a few more women barged into a manufacturing unit of pressure cookers with an intention to steal, the police said on Thursday.

“It was a group of about six-seven women, who broke into the godown. They removed bricks to make a way through the walls. When they entered, the public took notice. They gathered and gheraoed them,” DCP, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said, adding that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

While the other women were able to flee, the people were able to catch two of them. “They were manhandled,” the officer said, adding that after the incident was reported, the two ladies were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical examination.

The two women were officially arrested at the hospital and was presented before a magistrate at Rohini court.

“Later, the victim complained of some pain and was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries,” said Sharma.