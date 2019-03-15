Contest to spread awareness about millets

By Express News Service

With an aim to spread awareness about the versatility and nutritious value of our ancient grains, which in turn would lead to strengthening and supporting our farmers to grow grains that are significantly more economically viable, environmentally friendly and healthier than rice and wheat, Mrida’s Health and Wellness brand Earthspired ran an All India Recipe Contest. A large number of nutritionists and dieticians participated in it.

Divya Jain from Bangalore won the first prize for her Ragi Tart. The Second place went to Saumya Pawha from New Delhi, for her Gup Chup Chaat while the third prize went to Rachna Sharma from Gujarat for her Thalipeeth Tokri. Each of the recipes received from the contestants were recreated by Chef Sandeep Kalra in the Trident kitchen.

The contest, organized in association with Nutrify and NII (Nutritionists in India), was judged by ace nutritionist Mr. Ryan Fernando, renowned Nutrigenomic counsellor Dr. Geeta Dharmatti and Chef Sandeep Kalra of the Trident, Gurgaon.