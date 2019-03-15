Defining a bold nomadic sensuality

Angela Paljor By

Inspired by a line of handmade Indonesian batiks, Pooja Shroff’s Autumn Winter collection, Resist Aur Dye comprises of a few couture statement styles but the majority of the collection comprises of prêt pieces which are dominated by black, gold, and grey colours.

Talking about the collection Shroff says, “With a defining tribal look, and a nomadic sensuality, the collection is an amalgamation of different tribes across the world. Every piece has an individual aspect just as every woman across the world has. The bold colours and the patterns too are an ode to today’s women.”

The accessories

With the broad theme of sustainable fashion this season, Shroff too, has been on the same path in her own little way. “Whatever waste that got accumulated while working on the collection, we have recycled them to make bangles and headbands. Also sustainability is not just about not wasting fabrics but even things like not wasting electricity in the factory while working. I believe that it’s the little thought that matters and how you incorporate them in your collection,” says Shroff, who has majorly used cotton in her collection. And if you are thinking it’s an autumn winter collection, then the brilliant use of layers is sure to keep you warm.

Growing awareness

Shroff believes that over the years, it is not just the taste that has changed but the demand for organic fabrics as well. “It’s due to the demand in sustainable wear that there is a growing buzz about it,” says Shroff who believes that trend of destination weddings is making people opt for lighter pieces. “Another aspect is the current economy. People are looking out for smarter pieces and not the expensive ones.”